EFCC Denies Invasion Of Skales Home, Seeks Evidence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied invading the home of Nigerian singer, John Njeng-Ngeng better known as Skales.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the singer had on Tuesday morning alleged that some EFCC officials invaded his home with guns and hammers.

According to Skales claims, “So #officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6month old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues…. Is this not a crime?”

Reacting to the claims, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale debunked all claims while speaking in an exclusive phone call with PUNCH Online, stating that such claims were not true, adding that officials of the anti-graft agency do not operate in such a manner.

He said, “Number 1, we don’t invade. Number 2, we don’t conduct any raids. Number 3, there are ways and rules to identify a regular EFCC operative.

“So, to all intents and purposes, all of his claims, they are totally removed from what an EFCC operation looks like.”

Speaking further, Oyewale also noted that the incident might be an allegation, as the invaders could be impersonators of the EFCC roaming around.

Oyewale said, “People can make allegations but the authenticity of the allegation viz a viz the reality on the ground concerning any organisation you’re talking about is important.

“There are impersonations all around, all over the place. So, they are not. We are very polite. We don’t do all those things,”

He also called on the singer to show evidence of his claims.

“And I will want him to come forward, if he has photo evidence or video evidence, to show that it’s an EFCC thing because we don’t have such things,”