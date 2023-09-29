EFCC Decries Rise in Fake Dollars, Cybercrime in Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has decried the sudden rise of fake dollars and cybercrime in Benue State axis. Its Acting Chairman, Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol, who disclosed this yesterday in Makurdi, said that the commission had taken measures to address the situation.

The EFCC chairman spoke during a workshop on “Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes,” organised for 30 journalists of major media organisations in the country. Chukkol was represented by the Head of Makurdi Zonal Office of EFCC, Mr Friday Ebelo.

He said the primary aim of the commission was to reduce corruption in the country to breast level, and would continue to discharge its duties effectively and professionally. “Through the commission’s enforcement activities, recoveries running into several billions of naira have been recorded and the country’s anti-money laundering framework strengthened.

“There is now a more robust regulation of the activities of these entities which are vulnerable to money laundering,” he added. The EFCC chairman warned people against disclosing their bank details to anybody to avoid it being used for illegal financial deals.

“I will like the media to educate family members, friends, politicians and others that they run the risk of going to jail if they allow their companies or bank accounts to be used to launder proceeds of illegal activities.