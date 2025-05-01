EFCC Declares Foreigner Wanted Over CBEX Investment Fraud

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared one foreign national, Elie Bitar, wanted for his alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud linked to the online trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange Suspects (CBEX).

According to an official bulletin issued by the Commission, Bitar, 41, is wanted for a suspected fraudulent scheme carried out via CBEX, which has reportedly defrauded multiple unsuspecting investors across Nigeria.

“The public is hereby notified that ELIE BITAR, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud allegedly perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX),” the EFCC stated.

The Commission disclosed that Bitar’s last known address is at Eng. George Enemoh Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos State.

The EFCC has urged anyone with useful information regarding Bitar’s whereabouts to contact any of its zonal offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.

The public can also reach the commission via the phone number 08093322644 or email at info@ efcc.gov.ng. CBEX emerged in the wake of Nigeria’s growing appetite for cryptocurrency investments.

It promised users quick and high returns through crypto trading and investments but soon drew suspicion over its lack of regulatory compliance and transparency.

The EFCC’s investigation into CBEX has reportedly uncovered a trail of transactions linked to Bitar and individuals, some of whom have been arrested.

Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, signed the wanted notice, reaffirming the agency’s commitment to tracking down individuals exploiting Nigerians through financial fraud schemes.

