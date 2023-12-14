EFCC Declares Ex-power Minister, Agunloye, Wanted

A former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Olu Agunloye, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The minister who hails from Akoko North Local Government Area of Ondo State was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency over an alleged case of corruption and forgery. The EFCC, had in September, quizzed Agunloye over an alleged $6 billion Build, Operate and Transfer contract. The Commission, yesterday, disclosed this on its website while notifying the public.

In the information shared by the EFCC, Agunloye’s image was displayed. The EFCC message read: “Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Mardi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Uyo, Port Harcourt, and Abuja offices or contact 08093322644 or email info@ efcc.gov.ng or the nearest police station and any other security agencies.”

In 2016, Agunloye joined the Social Democratic Party and became the party’s candidate in the state governorship election.