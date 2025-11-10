EFCC Declares Ex-Petroleum Minister, Timipre Sylva Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Governor of Bayelsa State, wanted over an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257.

According to the anti-graft agency, the funds in question were part of investments made by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a refinery.

The EFCC said the public notice followed a November 6, 2025 warrant issued by the Lagos State High Court.

This was contained in a statement signed on Monday by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, EFCC.

Sylva, 61, hails from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The EFCC urged anyone with useful information about his whereabouts to contact its offices nationwide or reach out through its hotlines or email address.