EFCC Declares Ex-Abia Commissioner Wanted For Alleged Fund Diversion

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has declared the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, under former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, in Abia State, Christopher Enweremadu wanted in connection with allegations of criminal conspiracy, diversion of public funds and money-laundering.

The commission, in a public notice signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, yesterday, gave Mr. Enweremadu’s last known address as the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Umuahia, Abia State. The EFCC asked anyone with information about Enweremadu’s whereabouts to contact any of its zonal offices.

“The public is hereby notified that Christopher Enweremadu, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, diversion of public funds, stealing and money laundering.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its lbadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices,” EFCC declared.