EFCC Debunks ADC Claim On Opposition’s Probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday denied claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that its recent actions against certain opposition politicians were politically motivated.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the ADC alleged that opposition coalition members have received EFCC summons, which it described as politically motivated, saying they were not fresh cases arising from new evidence but new files opened in reaction to emergent political affiliations.

Reacting to the ADC’s statement, the EFCC Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said the Commission’s mandate was being executed without bias.

According to the anti-graft agency, the allegations were baseless, stressing that every corruption allegation deserves to be investigated as there is no constraint of time and season in criminal investigations.

The EFCC boss stated that under his watch, the Commission had been investigating former ministers and governors in the ruling party and should not be criticised for probing opposition leaders.

He urged political groups to focus on their partisan activities, noting that the opposition figures the ADC was attempting in vain to defend were well aware of the issues that warranted their invitation.

READ ALSO

The EFCC maintained it would continue its work undeterred, calling on Nigerians to ignore political statements aimed at heating up the polity and diverting attention from the pillage of the national treasury.

“If I am not condemned for investigating both former and serving strong ruling party Governors and Ministers, I should not be condemned for also investigating opposition figures.

“The African Democratic Congress, ADC’s unprovoked attack on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, concerning its handling of cases involving politically exposed persons from every divide, came as a rude shock and unwarranted blame game.

“Every objective and discerning watcher of events in the national political scene would admit that the Commission has been circumspect and dispassionate in the exercise of its mandate.

“The ADC claims that “Opposition Coalition have received EFCC summons that are clearly politically motivated. These are not fresh cases arising from new evidence but new files opened in reaction to emergent political affiliations to intimidate key opposition figures”, are clearly self-serving, diversionary, narrow and idle.

“The question is, what determines ‘fresh cases’ and old cases? Every corruption allegation deserves to be investigated, and there is no constraint of time or season in criminal investigations.

“The ADC and other political groups should focus on their partisan activities and allow the Commission to carry out its mandate. Nothing will make an innocent person answer any charge from the EFCC.

“The opposition figures” the ADC is trying unsuccessfully to whitewash know in their hearts that they have issues that necessitated their invitations by the Commission.

“The immunity against any investigation by the EFCC is accountability and probity. Fraud is fraud. Corruption is corruption. There is no sacred cow, protected interest or partisan consideration in the investigation and prosecution of corruption.”