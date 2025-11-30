The international passport of the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN has been confiscated by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the development which took place on Saturday, November 29, in Abuja, was part of the ongoing probe of the alleged $490 million Abacha loot secured through Mutual Legal Assistance (MLAT).

The anti-graft agency barred Malami from travelling out of the country in the next one month and report daily to the commission’s headquarters pending the completion of the investigation.

According to the fact-sheet on Malami, he has many issues to clarify with the EFCC in the next one month.

“We have asked him to explain the whereabouts of $490 million Abacha loot secured through Mutual Legal Assistance (MLAT).

“We didn’t say he stole money, but he should account for the loot. This is one of the issues he will clarify to our investigators.

“Considering the huge volumes of documents he has to go through and the detectives he needs to interact with, we have seized his international passport.

“One of the conditions for his release on bail at 1am on Saturday was that he should report daily to the EFCC headquarters for interaction.

“He cannot travel out of the country except as mutually agreed with EFCC or with the permission of a High Court.

“We won’t join issues with him on his braggadocio but we will release our findings to the public after painstaking investigation.”

Reacting on his verified X handle, Malami said the allegations against him were fabricated, insisting that the truth will unfold soon.

He said: “In line with my undertaking to keep Nigerians updated on my invitation by EFCC, I give glory to Allah for His divine intervention.

“The engagement was successful, and I am eventually released while on an appointment for further engagement as the truth relating to the fabricated allegations against me continues to unfold.”