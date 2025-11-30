New Telegraph

November 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 30, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. EFCC Confiscates Malami’s…

EFCC Confiscates Malami’s Int’l Passport Over Recovered $400m Abacha Loot

Tags:

Read Previous

Akume To Deliver Keynote Address At 2025 CORFEPS Dinner
Read Next

Otti Highlights Progress In Education Sector At Media Chat