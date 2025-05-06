EFCC Confirms Investigation Of VDM Over Alleged Financial Crimes

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that it is investigating social media personality Martins Innocent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, in connection with multiple allegations of financial misconduct.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to Journalists, the Commission stated that the invitation extended to VDM was in line with its statutory mandate to investigate economic and financial crimes.

The EFCC disclosed that the influencer was summoned following “a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes.”

The agency noted that despite repeated invitations sent through Otse’s known addresses and communication channels, he failed to honor them.

“VeryDarkMan refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication,” the EFCC said.

According to the anti-graft agency, the allegations raised against VDM are “grave” and warrant a thorough investigation. The Commission also condemned what it described as “unguarded attacks” by the suspect against its operations.

Reaffirming its legal authority, the EFCC stated that it has the right to detain Otse as part of its investigative process.

“The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard,” the statement read.

The agency confirmed that Otse has been offered administrative bail and will be released upon meeting the stipulated conditions.

As of the time of this report, VeryDarkMan has not issued a formal public statement regarding the EFCC’s claims or the nature of the allegations against him.

