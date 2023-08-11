EFCC Charges UNILORON Students On Hard Work, Corruption

The Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Michael Nzekwe has called on the youths to shun all forms of corrupt practices and align themselves with the campaign against the malaise.

The Zonal Commander gave the charge while addressing students of the Department of Counsellor Education, University of Ilorin, who came on a study tour to the EFCC’s Office in Ilorin.

Nzekwe told the visiting students that, “success in the fight against economic and financial crimes, including corruption, can only be achieved when stakeholders, especially the youths, embrace the fight.”

He called on the students to take their studies seriously, while also urging them to shun all acts of criminality and embrace hard work as a means to earning a legitimate livelihood.

“I encourage you all to keep away from cybercrime popularly called ‘yahoo-yahoo’ and also tell your friends not to get involved. The best way for you to earn fame and pride is through hard work and commitment to your studies.

“Do not make yahoo-yahoo a way of life. It might deliver wealth in the short term but ultimately, it leads to misery”, Nzekwe said.

He added: “The Commission is working towards ensuring that corruption studies are embedded in education curriculum and taught as courses at primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

“We believe catching them young is very important. Some of your colleagues have been convicted of cybercrime. It breaks my heart to see young people committing crimes. The Commission is particularly not happy about that, that’s why we advocate, and campaign at all times against it.”

Earlier, the Head of the Public Affairs Department of the Ilorin Zonal Command, Ayodele Babatunde, had given a brief background of the EFCC, its mandate, functions and core values.

He counselled the students on the need to secure themselves and the future of the country, adding that, the fight against economic and financial crimes should not be perceived as a joke.

“As leaders of tomorrow, we believe that you have a critical role to play in turning the fortunes of this country around for the better, and you have all it takes to take this country to the next level.

“It is lamentable that corruption is endemic in our culture and the rate at which students engage in it. Corruption is the bane of a country’s development. It is the cause of poor education system, decay in infrastructure, insecurity and a host of other challenges that can hamper the development of any nation”, Ayodele said.

He urged the students to take advantage of the recently launched “Eagle Eye App” to report any act of corruption encountered in the course of their day-to-day activities.

In her remarks, Dr. (Mrs) Foluke Bolu-Steve appreciated the EFCC on behalf of the Head of the Department of Counsellor Education, University of Ilorin, for sparing time to host the students on a study tour. She advocated the inclusion of counsellors in the advocacy team of the EFCC and pledged the support of the Department to the anti-corruption campaign.

The visit, which was a practicum in counsellor education for the 200Level students, came under the supervision of Dr David Adebayo and Dr. (Mrs) Foluke Bolu-Steve of the Department of Counselor Education, University of Ilorin.