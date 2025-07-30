EFCC Chair To Youths: Shun Cybercrime, Other Criminality

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has called on Nigerian youths to harness their talents and energy for ventures that bring honour to the nation rather than engaging in social vices, including cybercrime, which ultimately result in regret and disgrace.

Speaking at a youth empowerment programme in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, organised by Faitheroic Generation (FHG), Olukoyede warned that criminal activities, particularly internet fraud, might appear lucrative at first, but always end in tears for perpetrators.

“There is dignity in labour. Shortcuts through cybercrime may seem attractive, but they destroy futures and reputations. Nigeria’s youths must rise above these temptations and use their potential to build a country they can be proud of,” Olukoyede said.

Addressing over 400 youths, the EFCC boss, who was represented by Ayodele Babatunde, Head, Public Affairs Department of the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Directorate, stressed that unemployment should never be an excuse for criminality.

“We understand the challenges young people face, but cybercrime is not a solution. You have gifts and skills that can thrive legitimately. Channel them into productive ventures, and you will enjoy lasting fulfilment,” he added.