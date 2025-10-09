EFCC Chair To Graduates: Don’t Yield To Pressure To Get Rich Quickly

Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has advised graduates not to feel pressured to get rich quickly in life. Olukayode noted that youths, these days, were in such a hurry, and by doing so, had put enormous pressure on themselves to have everything as soon as they graduate.

He urged Nigerian graduates to work hard and avoid every avenue of ‘get-rich-quick.’ The EFCC Chairman gave the advice, on Wednesday, at the 17th convocation and 20th Anniversary of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

Olukayode, who delivered convocation lecture titled: “Beyond Degrees: Cultivating Purpose, Resilience and Service In A Complex World”, said on no account must graduates yield to the pressure to get rich quick.

Advising the graduates of Redeemer’s University, the EFCC Chairman tasked them on the need to have a clear sense of direction, where they want to go, what they want to do and it with discipline to stay the course. He said: “On no account must you yield to the pressure to get rich quick. Never allow peer pressure and the desperation to belong, lead you to crime.”