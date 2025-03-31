EFCC Chair Seeks Stronger Resolve Against Corruption

Share

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has declared that “We have all it takes to confront and conquer economic and financial crimes” in the country.

He maintained that a stronger resolve by the citizens to expose corruption and its associated ills, will bolster the ongoing fight against graft. In his Eid-el-Fitr message yesterday, Olukoyede said: “Nigerians are stronger than corruption.

No corrupt act can break our common resolve and determination.” According to a statement signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, tackling economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption are achievable through the avowed commitment and patriotism of the citizenry While congratulating the Muslim faithful on the celebration, the Commission’s boss charged them to imbibe the lessons of self- denial, discipline, sacrifice, love and purity, which accompany the Rama – dan season.

In his estimation, doing so will trigger “greater readiness and commitment to shun corrupt practices”.

