EFCC Cautions Nigerians Against Sophisticated Cyber Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has cautioned Nigerians against the increasing wave of sophisticated cyber-enabled crimes taking over the financial space.

The Commission noted that the world is witnessing a dramatic shift from traditional fraud schemes to more advanced, technology-driven crimes, underscoring the need for greater public enlightenment on the burgeoning threats of cryptocurrency fraud and other cyber-related offences.

Reaffirming its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the media and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the EFCC said the partnership was crucial in curbing economic and financial crimes across the country.

The EFCC Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, gave the assurance during a one-day sensitization workshop for CSOs and the media, held on Thursday at the Commission’s Kano Zonal Directorate.

Represented by the Acting Zonal Director, Sa’ad Hanafi, Olukoyede emphasized that the fight against corruption cannot be won in isolation, describing it as a collective national endeavour that requires synergy, trust, and shared intelligence.

“This workshop aims to build and deepen a stronger, more collaborative relationship between the EFCC and your esteemed organizations. Our fight against corruption is not a solo mission; it is a collective national effort,” he stated.

The EFCC boss explained that the inclusion of CSOs and journalists in the sensitization drive was both “deliberate and strategic,” describing them as critical drivers of social change.

“CSOs serve as the conscience of society and a bridge between government and citizens, while journalists wield the powerful pen that shapes public opinion, holds power accountable, and illuminates the dark corners where corruption often thrives. Together, you are indispensable allies in safeguarding our economy and our collective future,” he added.

Olukoyede said the workshop sought to equip participants with knowledge about cryptocurrency fraud and other emerging cyber and financial crimes, as well as to enhance their understanding of the legal and procedural challenges involved in prosecuting such cases.

He further noted that the engagement would help foster a stronger partnership between the EFCC, CSOs, and the media in promoting a preventive, citizen-driven approach to combating corruption in Nigeria.