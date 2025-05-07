EFCC Cautions Iyabo Ojo Over Spraying Of Naira, Dollars At Daughter’s Wedding

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recently interrogated Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, for spraying Naira and Dollars at her daughter’s lavish wedding ceremony.

The movie star confirmed the development in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Iyabo Ojo said that the EFCC contacted her while she was in the UK, and she honoured their invitation upon her return to Nigeria.

According to Iyabo Ojo, the EFCC showed her video evidence of how Naira and Dollars were sprayed at her daughter’s wedding.

She further explained that EFCC officials clarified the law, informing her that spraying currency on individuals at events goes against financial regulations.

Following this, Iyabo Ojo cautioned Nigerians against such practices at social gatherings to avoid potential problems.

She wrote, “Good afternoon, lovely people. Following the recent social media publication and numerous calls and text messages from different quarters seeking to hear from me on the EFCC invitation and ascertain my welfare, I find it expedient to release this briefing.

“I recently had an experience with the EFCC in Nigeria after receiving an invitation letter while I was in the UK. Upon my return, I visited the EFCC on the 5th day of May 2025, where I was asked several questions relating to my personal biodata, career, work experience, and companies, amongst others.

“The EFCC officials showed me videos extracted from my daughter’s wedding where guests, including colleagues and friends, were spraying Naira and foreign currencies.

“I was asked if I knew this was illegal, and I explained that I thought only abuse or mutilation of the Naira was an offence. The EFCC officials clarified that spraying money, including on people’s bodies, is prohibited. I was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including Dollars, is also not allowed.

After questioning, I was allowed to leave the same day, but my personal lawyer, O.I. Salami, stood in for me as I may be called upon again. Given this experience, I strongly advise against spraying any currency in Nigeria to avoid issues with the EFCC.

“Perhaps it’s time to reconsider this long-standing tradition. Let’s prioritise caution and avoid any potential problems. Thank you.”

