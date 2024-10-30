EFCC Busts Yahoo-Boys Hideout In Offa, Arrests 55

Share

The operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a sting operation, have arrested 55 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It will be recalled that officers of the Commission had between September 3 and 6, 2024 arrested about 100 persons suspected to be internet fraudsters at different locations within the city of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The 55 suspected internet fraudsters, most of whom were mostly young men of school age, were smoked out of their hideouts in the early hours of Wednesday following credible intelligence on the rising activities of fraudsters inflicting pain and sorrow on innocent citizens through fraudulent pranks in the area.

Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic cars and two bikes suspected to be proceeds of crime, laptops and smart phones used in perpetrating the illicit trade as well as assorted charms.

The suspects, the EFCC statement added, would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

Share

Please follow and like us: