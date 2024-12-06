EFCC Boss To Youths: Let’s Be United Against Corruption

Share

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has called upon the youths across the country to close ranks and confront the monster of corruption, noting that while the menace affects all age group, it bites harder against the prospects and possibilities of youths.

Speaking at a town halmeeting organised by the commission in commemoration of the 2024 World Anti-Corruption Day in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Olukoyede stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to tackle the menace headon, “particularly among the youths than any other age group in our society”, noting that the scourge of graft limits and vitiated the opportunities of youths for self-actualisation”.

In his message entitled “Uniting the Youths against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity”, delivered by the Ilorin Zonal Director of the EFCC, Harry Erin, Olukoyede opined that “corruption makes our youths vulnerable to fraudulent practices”.

He said: “One of the dreadful effects of internet fraud is its bandwagon effects on youths. The allure of easy money is drawing young people into the vortex of criminality.

“This explains why our institutions of higher learning are struggling to make students stay away from internet fraud. Any young person that is tainted with cybercrime faces a grim future. There is no sustainable success in internet fraud.

