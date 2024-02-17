EFCC Boss Tasks Transport Unions Against Illegal Mining

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has called on members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) to resist the temptation of being used as accomplices by illegal miners across the country.

He gave the charge in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at a meeting with the executive members of the two transport unions at the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Olukoyede, who spoke through the Ilorin Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Michael Nzekwe, noted that the meeting became necessary in order to sensitise members of the unions against fouling the law as some truck owners and drivers have been found to be providing transport services to illegal miners.

“The purpose of this meeting is to educate and enlighten you that it is an offence to mine minerals without a license, just as it is an offence to possess or convey minerals without a permit. You are therefore enjoined to warn your members not to allow themselves or release their trucks to be used for carrying out illegal activities,” he said.

The EFCC’s boss, who reminded leaders of the transport unions that illegal mining was an economic sabotage punishable with life imprisonment under Section 1(8) (b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, 1983, enjoined members of the transport unions to always demand the mining license of any miner seeking their services to avoid being complicit in illegitimate mining.

He further advised members of the two unions to deny entry into their parks, any truck loaded with solid minerals without the right authorisation papers and to report such trucks to the EFCC, warning that the Commission would do all within its powers to bring perpetrators of illegal mining to justice.

In their responses, Alhaji Abdulrasaki Ariwoola, Chairman, of Kwara State NURTW and Alhaji Abdulrahman Onikijipa, Chairman, Kwara State RTEAN, who were represented by their respective secretaries, appreciated the EFCC for the sensitisation and pledged their members’ support to the Commission’s efforts in checking the criminal activities of illegal miners in the state.

The Ilorin Zonal Command had on February 5, 2024, arrested 41 suspects and impounded 12 trucks, conveying various solid minerals at different locations comprising Share, Banni, Lade, Patigi and Okolowo in Kwara, and Igbeti and Ogbomosho in Oyo state.