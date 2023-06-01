EFCC Boss, Bawa Receives SERVICOM Award For Excellent Service

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been presented with a SERVICOM award for excellent service on Thursday in Abuja.

The award was given to the EFCC boss at a one-day stakeholders forum for Directors of Reforms, Nodal Officers, Public Relations Officers, and SERVICOM by Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive of SERVICOM.

Akajemeli praised the EFCC for raising the standard and bolstering the service delivery campaign, noting that the event was intended to sustain service delivery enlightenment campaigns on the detrimental repercussions of service failures.

Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency’s spokesperson disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Uwujaren said, “She (Akajemeli) said the award was given in recognition of the Executive Chairman’s dedication and support in achieving SERVICOM’s vision and mission.

“The SERVICOM boss advocated for policies to be implemented to ensure ordinary Nigerians feel the impact of good governance and citizens are better served while engaging participants on the need for synergy in realizing the dream of good governance at the forum.”

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Federal Road Safety Commission, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, and the Central Bank of Nigeria were among the other ministries, departments, and organisations honoured during the forum.

“The award given to the EFCC Chairman is the latest by SERVICOM, which had last year recognised the EFCC as the best parastatal in service delivery in Nigeria, while Bawa was equally honoured as the second best Chief Executive for his commitment to improved and customer-focused service delivery,” Uwujaren added.