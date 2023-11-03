EFCC: Between Convention And Statutory Provisions

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the controversy that trailed the appointment and confirmation of Ola Olukoyede as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the task ahead for him

Despite the controversy that trailed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Senate recently confirmed his appointment. The Red Chamber also confirmed the appointment of Muhammad Hammajoda as the Secretary of the anti-graft agency. The confirmation of the duo followed their screening by the upper chamber after they were appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

The President had on October 12, appointed Olukoyede and Hammajoda as chair and secretary to the commission, respectively. The leadership of the country’s focal anti-graft agency has experienced a shakeup in the last few months since the assumption of President Tinubu on May 29. On June 14, 2023, the President suspend- ed Abdulrasheed Bawa indefinitely as the anti-graft agency’s boss. Bawa was suspended “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office”.

The action followed what was described as weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him. The President subsequently directed the Director of Operations at the Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, to step in as acting EFCC chair, while the Department of State Services (DSS) took Bawa into custody. However, with last Thursday’s appointment and confirmation by the Senate, Olukoyede becomes the new helmsman of the commission.

Before the confirmation, controversies trailed appointment of Olukoyede as chairman of the EFCC. The President preferred Olukoyede to serve as the EFCC substantive chairman for a renewable term of four years in the first instance. The appointment follows the resignation of the suspended chairman, Bawa. Olukoyede is a lawyer with over 22 years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence.

He has extensive experience in the operations of EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023). The President tasked the new EFCC leadership to justify the confidence reposed in them for the important national assignment to drive a newly invigorated war on corruption to be undertaken through a re- formed institutional architecture in the anti-corruption sector as a central pillar of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Arguments against Those who faulted Olukoyede’s appointment said it is a violation of the law establishing the anti-corruption agency. The law stipulates that a chairman of the commission “must be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent; possess not less than 15 years experience.” Olukoyede had no experience in any security or law enforcement agency until his first appointment at the EFCC in 2016 as Chief of Staff to then-acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

He was subsequently appointed as the secretary of the com- mission in 2018 and served in that capacity up till 2020. An Abuja-based lawyer and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, in his reaction, described the appointment as unlawful and illegal, adding that it runs foul of the provisions of section 2 of the EFCC Act.” Bwala said the Act provides that the person to be appointed as EFCC chairman must among other things have been “a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency, have 15 years cognate experience of law enforcement, and must not be below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.”

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on his part, accused the President of ethni- cising appointment of anti-corruption bosses. He said it was not fair and equitable for the chairmen of the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to come from the same geopolitical zone. Falana explained that appointing the chairmen of the two anti-graft federal agencies in Nigeria from the same geopolitical zone is against the Federal Character Principle.

According to him, since the chairman of the EFCC comes from the Southern Region, the Northern Region should have produced the chairman of the ICPC. He, however, maintained that Olukoyede is “eminently qualified” to head the anti-graft agency, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the EFCC Chairman and Secretary to the Commission as well as having 22 years cognate experience. A frontline Northern group, Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), also cautioned President Tinubu over his lopsided appointment in favour of the Yoruba, describing the trend as unacceptable.

The group expressed its concern in a statement issued in Kaduna by its president, Ahmed Mohammed Zagi. Zagi said: “We have watched with reservations the trend, which is becoming a norm of the President’s choice for replacements in federal appointments being made, with all the positions perceived to be juicy, being handed to his kinsmen. This is totally unacceptable in a diverse and multi-ethnic country like ours, as it may further lead to dividing the country along ethnic lines,” the statement said. The group tasked Tinubu to focus on ways to unite the country rather than creating avenues for mutual suspicion, which such appointments could cause.

Also, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) frowned at Olukoyede’s appointment, saying it was in clear violation of the federal character principles as enshrined in section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution. The group also condemned the arm-twisting tactics adopted by President Tinubu in arbitrarily detaining the EFCC chairman, Bawa, for over two months, thereby forcing him to resign to make way for the new appointment. National coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement, said the recent actions taken by President Tinubu have raised serious concerns about the state of human rights and the rule of law.

According to HURI- WA, it is inconceivable that Tinubu has now populated all key and juicy national offices with his Yoruba kinsmen. HURI- WA lamented that President Tinubu is simply copying the nepotistic template practised by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who for eight years populated the same and much more strategic offices with his Fulani kinsmen. Onwubiko said President Tinubu’s alleged abuse of power, particularly the detention of political prisoners and his disregard for due process, is a significant threat to the principles of democracy and justice.

He further stated that the President has used his office to target perceived political enemies, former government officials, and those who opposed him during the 2023 party primaries and campaigns. “Another case that has raised eyebrows is the dismissal of the former CBN Governor, Emefiele, who was sacked by Tinubu in September for allegedly mismanaging the country’s foreign reserves, whereas it is politically motivated.”

Presidency defends action

But responding to the barrage of criticisms, the presidency insisted that Olukoyede is qualified to occupy the office. Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said: “He was a member of a law enforcement organisation as Secretary, in this case, the EFCC, as stipulated in the EFCC Act, and as such satisfied every legal detail to be appointed as Chairman.” It added: “Section 2(1)(p) of the EFCC Act plainly, ordinarily, and unambiguously established the Secretary to the Commission (i.e., EFCC) as its member and head of its administration.

The Supreme Court determined in the case of Ejuetami v. Olaiya & Anor (2001) LPELR-1072 (SC) at Pg.23-24, that: The words used are to be given their ‘ordinary and natural sense’. “Therefore the clear, explicit and unambiguous words used in sections 2(1)(a)(i)-(iii), (p), 2(2), 3(1)-(3) and 8(5) of the EFCC Act must be given their ordinary and natural sense in line with the guidelines set by the Supreme Court in its long line of undisturbed judicial precedents. The provision of Section 2(1) sub-paragraph (iii) of the EFCC Act did not state the nature of the experience which a person is required to possess its similar or alike for 15 years.”

“This implies that such cognate experience is presumed to be that of the work or functions of the EFCC acquired anywhere since the EFCC Act did not state the specific place where it must be acquired. It is also unambiguous by the provisions of subparagraph (iii) that once a person possessed 15 years of such cognate (i.e., similar or alike) experience, then he has satisfied the provisions of subparagraph (iii) of section 2(1)(a) of the EFCC Act.

“It is clear from the unambiguous provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004, that any member of the Commission whether serving or retired who has 15 years’ cognate experience in their chosen career are eligible to be appointed as the Chairman of the Commission. Prior to this time, the convention and precedence is that to be qualified for appointment as the EFCC Chairman, the nominee must be a Police Officer or someone with a law enforcement background, particularly in the area of investigation.

This has not only exposed the Commission to all manner of vices but has brewed internal wrangling, discontent, and hatred among the members of staff. “It is non-justiciable to elevate convention above statutory provision. It is time to move away from fiction to fact and from convention to strict adherence to the statutory provisions of the enabling Act of the Commission in our constitutional democracy. Olukoyede satisfied every legal requirement to be appointed as EFCC Chairman,” the presidency maintained.

Also defending the appointment in an article titled ‘Setting the facts straight about Olukoyede and his eligibility for EFCC Chairman- ship,’ Anthony Idoko, a Solicitor of the Supreme Court, said: “Olu- koyede is a trained lawyer, attorney and Regulatory Compliance Consultant, specialist in fraud management, compliance management and corporate intelligence, and offered more than 20 years of leadership expertise, a certified fraud examiner, led and managed as an attorney and consultant, investigation and civil litigation of fraud and financial crimes in international development projects, consultant on manpower development for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

He has also carried out system study reviews for a number of financial crime law enforcement agencies, government institutions and corporate organisations, both locally and internationally.”