EFCC Begins Probe Of Suspended Edo Council Bosses

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday invited the 18 local government chairmen suspended by the Edo State House of Assembly for interrogation.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs through the Secretary to the State Government inviting them, the anticorruption body said they were investigating a case which needed some clarification.

It said: “The Commission is investigating a case in which the need to request certain clarifications from the 18 local government chairmen has become imperative.”

The agency asked the suspended council bosses to attend an interview at the Commission’s Benin Zonal Directorate.

