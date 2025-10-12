EFCC Begins Probe Of $6m, £53,000 Cash Movement At Lagos Airport

Following the arrest of security officials in possession of undeclared foreign currencies totalling over $6,000 and £53,000 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Terminal 2 in Lagos, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into matter.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the two security operatives, who attempted to board an Aero Contractors’ aircraft with $6.1 million, were apprehended by personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) during a routine check.

Following the arrest, the suspects were handed over to the Department of State Service (DSS), before being transferred to the EFCC for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Speaking on the development in the wee hour of Saturday, the anti-graft agency, in a statement via its official X handle said the operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, based in Ikoyi, have identified the suspects as Mamud Nasidi and Yahaya Nasidi.

According to the Commission, the duo, who had arrived in Nigeria from Dubai via Addis Ababa and were en route to Abuja, allegedly failed to declare the sums of $6,180 and £53,415 in their possession, as required by law.

Speaking further, the EFCC also confirmed the seizure of three mobile phones found on the suspects at the time of arrest.

The suspects and the confiscated items were formally received by CSE Margaret Lamai on behalf of the acting Zonal Director, Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Ahmed Ghali.