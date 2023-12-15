EFCC Arrests Twin Brothers, 5 Others Over Alleged Internet Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC), has arrested twin brothers, Taiwo and kehinde Adio alongside five others over alleged internet fraudulent activities in Ibadan, Oyo State. Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, they were arrested on Dec. 7, at Apete and Apata areas of Ibadan, following surveillance and actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences. “The five other suspects are Jeremiah Gabi, Dennis Gomina, Adepoju Ibukun, Olabode Opeyemi and Adewumi Ayomide.

“In the same vein, the Oyo State Police Command handed over three suspected internet fraudsters to the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC on Dec. 7. They were arrested by the police while on patrol. “Investigations carried out by the EFCC revealed that one of the three suspects was not involved in internet fraud and was released immediately without any bail condition.

“The two suspects are Joseph Isaac Justice and Ayoola Oluwatosin,” he said. He said items recovered from the nine suspected fraudsters include one Toyota Corolla car, iPhone 11, two Samsung mobile phones among others. Oyewale said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.