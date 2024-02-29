The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Command has detained seven suspected internet scammers in Benue State.

The anti-graft agency made the disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday said the suspects whose names were not disclosed were apprehended at their hideout in Aliade, Gwer West Local Government Area of the State.

According to the Commission, they seized eight phones, three iPads, two internet routers, and one international passport.

The suspects will be charged in court after the investigations are completed.