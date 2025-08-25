New Telegraph

August 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. EFCC Arrests Seven…

EFCC Arrests Seven Internet Fraudsters In Uyo

EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Jos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday confirmed the arrest of seven suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

In a statement issued by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr  Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency said the arrest followed actionable intelligence received on the activities of the suspects.

According to him, the items recovered from the suspects include five laptops, 10 mobile phones, and one iPad.

READ ALSO

Oyewale added that the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

“Operatives of the commission, Uyo Zonal Directorate, arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in an early hour sting operation at Uyeh Heaven and Ayam Estates, on Ring Road 3 in Uyo, the State Capital,” Oyewale said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Osun 2026: APC Elders Applaud Adegoke’s Pragmatic Blueprint
Read Next

Bago’s Giant Strides In Education: A True Story of Ongoing Transformation In Niger 