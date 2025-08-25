EFCC Arrests Seven Internet Fraudsters In Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday confirmed the arrest of seven suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

In a statement issued by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency said the arrest followed actionable intelligence received on the activities of the suspects.

According to him, the items recovered from the suspects include five laptops, 10 mobile phones, and one iPad.

READ ALSO

Oyewale added that the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

“Operatives of the commission, Uyo Zonal Directorate, arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in an early hour sting operation at Uyeh Heaven and Ayam Estates, on Ring Road 3 in Uyo, the State Capital,” Oyewale said.