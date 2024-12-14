""" """

  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. EFCC Arrests Otukpa…

EFCC Arrests Otukpa For Defrauding 139 Australians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested a suspected fraudster, Osang Usie Otukpa for allegedly defrauding 139 Australians with the sum of 8 million Australian dollars.

Announcing his arrest on its official X handle, the anti-graft agency revealed that Otukpa was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on December 6, 2024, upon arrival in Nigeria from the United States (US).

According to the EFCC, the suspect scammed the victims by luring them on social media to invest in his rogue cryptocurrency investment platform, Liquid Asset Group (LAG)

The statement added, “Otukpa, who goes by five aliases, namely: Ford Thompson, Oscar Donald Tyler, Michael Haye, Jose Vitto, and Kristin Davidson scammed the victims by luring them on the social media to invest in his rogue cryptocurrency investment platform, Liquid Asset Group (LAG).

“The proceeds of the alleged crimes were routed to his bank accounts through a global cryptocurrency exchange platform.

“He would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.”

