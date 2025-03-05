EFCC Arrests Nine Internet Fraudsters In Abuja

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of nine suspected internet fraudsters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In a press statement issued to that effect by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the arrests were made at two locations, Sunnyville Estate in Lokogoma and Open Heaven Estate in Dawaki.

READ ALSO

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized several items, including four luxury cars, laptop computers, iPads, and mobile phones, which are believed to have been used in fraudulent activities.

“They were arrested on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Sunnyville Estate in Lokogoma and Open Heaven Estate in Dawaki areas of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“Items recovered from them include four high-end cars, laptop computers, iPads, and phones. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

