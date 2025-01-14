Share

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kano Zonal Command, have apprehended five Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue officials over their alleged involvement in the diversion of ₦1,294,337,676.53 belonging to the State Government.

Their arrest followed a petition from the Katsina State Government, which accused the suspects of colluding to divert funds meant for the state, including money from organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and the Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA).

New Telegraph gathered that the arrested officials are Rabiu Abdullahi, Sanusi Mohammed Yaro, Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro, Ibrahim Aliyu, and Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri.

Preliminary investigations by the EFCC revealed that Rabiu Abdullahi, a former Director of Collections and current Permanent Secretary of the Board, authorized the opening of a bank account named “BOIRS” in a commercial bank.

He allegedly appointed Sanusi Mohammed Yaro, Director of Revenue Account, and Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro as sole signatories to the account.

The investigation further showed that the account was used as a conduit to channel funds to NADIKKO General Suppliers, owned by Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri, an Assistant Director of Career Skills/Staff Welfare at the Board.

Nura Lawal and his company were identified as the primary vehicles for laundering the misappropriated funds.

The laundered funds were traced to several bank accounts owned by the suspects.

They are currently being held at the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC while investigations continue.

The EFCC has confirmed that the suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

