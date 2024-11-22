EFCC Arrests Kaduna Woman Over Employment Fraud 

Share

The Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Halima Yakubu Ngulde for her alleged involvement in an employment scam.

Ngulde was apprehended by the anti-graft agency in Unguwan Kanawa, Kaduna State after intelligence linked her to defrauding job seekers.

Confirming her arrest on X, the EFCC said Ngulde had promised job seekers placements in the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and the EFCC.

However, recovered items include fake EFCC letterhead papers and numerous CVs of job seekers.

The EFCC confirmed she will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

