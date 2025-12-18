EFCC Arrests Herbalists With $3.4m, €280,000 Counterfeit Notes In Osun, Lagos

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have uncovered huge counterfeit foreign notes to the tune of $3, 430,000 and €280,000 and arrested a fivemember syndicate herbalists, for allegedly swindling one Halima Sanni of the sum of N26,550,000.

The herbalists: Akingbola Omotayo, Adeola Funsho Ogunrinde, Yahaya Amodu, Kubratu Babalola Olaitan (female) and Familola Sunday Olaitan, according to Dele Oyewale (Head, Media & Publicity) of EFCC in a release, were arrested on December 7 and 8, at their shrines in Osun and Lagos States, following a thorough surveillance and intelligence on their fraudulent activities Investigation revealed that the suspects were allegedly defrauding unsuspecting individuals of their legitimate earnings under the pretence of providing spiritual cleansing and solutions to different ailments.

They also allegedly assured their victims of their powers to conjure several currency notes which must be cleaned up by a genie through spiritual sacrifice before spending the money.

They did all these by hypnotising their victims to provide money for the sacrifice. Other items recovered from them include two exotic cars and mobile phones. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the anti-graft agency disclosed.