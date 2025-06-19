EFCC Arrests Ex-Plateau Speaker, 14 Others Over Alleged N2.5bn Scam

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a former Speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, Moses Sule, alongside 14 former lawmakers over allegations of money laundering and abuse of office.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. The commission’s spokesman said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the EFCC’s Makurdi Zonal Directorate on Tuesday, following petitions from concerned citizens in the state.

Oyewale explained that the former legislators allegedly violated the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and were also implicated in procurement irregularities.

He named the other lawmakers arrested alongside Sule as Gwottson Fom, Sani Abubakar, Jwe Gwom, Timothy Dantong, Happiness Akawu, and Cornelius Doeyok. Oyewale listed others to include Agbalak Ibrahim, Danjuma Azi, Fwangje Ndat, Salome Waklek, Namba Rimuyat, Nimchak Rims, Ishaku Maren and Paul Datugun.

“Investigation showed that the former legislators spent only six months in office and the state government bought several luxury vehicles for them in their official capacities.

“Investigation further showe d that the said vehicles are valued at N2.5 billion. “Upon leaving office, the vehicles were meant to be returned to the state government but were taken away by the legislators and all efforts to retrieve them have proved abortive.

