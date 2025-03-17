EFCC Arrests Ex-Edo PSRT Boss, Okungbowa 

Share

The operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested Kelly Okungbowa (a.k.a Ebo Stone) for alleged naira abuse.

The EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale revealed this in a statement on Monday.

He said Okungbowa, until recently was the coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team, now suspended by the state government owing to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating the naira at a bar on March 9, 2025.

“He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.”

Reacting, the Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, commended the Commission for promptly arresting Okungbowa.

In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo State PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Nehikhare, charged EFCC with thorough investigation and diligent prosecution in accordance with the CBN Act of 2007 which criminalized the abuse of naira notes.

Nehikhare said, “The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commends the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the swift arrest of Kelly Okungbowa, also known as Ebo Stone for alleged naira abuse.

“The swift arrest of Okungbowa who was seen in a viral video spraying and mutilating the Naira sends a strong message that such criminal and irresponsible actions will not be tolerated, regardless of the perpetrator’s position or influence.

“We charge the EFCC to carry out a thorough investigation on the matter and ensure diligent prosecution in accordance with the CBN Act of 2007 which criminalizes the abuse of naira notes, including spraying, stepping on, or mishandling,” the statement said.

