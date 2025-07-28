EFCC Arrests Eleven Suspected Illegal Miners In A’bom

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested eleven suspected illegal miners in Emem-Asuk community, Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, for engaging in mining activities without licenses.

A statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, revealed that the suspects include seven Chinese nationals: Yang Chaobao (32), Zhong Dun Yi (33), Cheng Jiang (35), Zhong Dun Long (37), Pan Peiming (33), Lai Yiping (37), and Zhu Lekun (35). Their Nigerian collaborators are David Israel (18), Jonah Bartholomew Jim (24), Samuel Samuel Timothy (20), and a female translator, Comfort Gabriel Ajaga (23).

Oyewale said the suspects were arrested while setting up mining equipment at a second site, having already begun mining ilmenite commonly known as “black sand” at a nearby location.

During interrogation, Ajaga claimed her only link to the group was her ability to speak Mandarin, which she learned as a student at a Chinese language centre in Anambra State. “I only work with them as a translator,” she said.

The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.