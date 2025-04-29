EFCC Arrests E-Money Over Naira Abuse

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested popular Lagos socialite and businessman, Emeka Okonkwo Daniel, better known as E-Money, over alleged abuse of the Naira and violation of currency regulations.

New Telegraph gathered that E-Money was picked up by EFCC operatives on Monday night at his residence in the Omole area of Lagos.

According to an inside source, his arrest is reportedly linked to viral videos showing him spraying United States dollars at public events, a practice considered a breach of the Foreign Exchange Act.

An EFCC official, who spoke under condition of anonymity, revealed that the socialite is also being investigated for defacing foreign currency, an offence that falls under the commission’s purview.

The source confirmed; “On Monday night, we arrested E-Money for Naira abuse and defacing foreign currencies. Specifically, he was alleged to have sprayed U.S. dollars, which is against the Foreign Exchange Act.

“Yes, he was arrested at his Omole, Lagos residence. Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and he will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,”

“He is currently being flown to Abuja as I speak, to face investigators on the issue.”

Efforts to get an official comment from EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, were unsuccessful, as he declined to speak on the matter.

