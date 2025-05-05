EFCC Arrests Content Creator Over Naira Abuse In Kaduna

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday disclosed that its operatives arrested a social media content creator, Muhammed Kabir Sa’ad, for allegedly abusing the Nigerian currency in a video posted online.

This is contained in a statement released by the anti-graft agency on its official X handle, noting that Sa’ad was apprehended by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate after he shared a video on his social media accounts openly daring EFCC officers to arrest him if they could.

“Sa’ad made a video of himself on his TikTok and Instagram accounts (@youngcee0066), where he was seen throwing naira notes on the floor, deliberately stepping on them, and daring EFCC officers in Hausa language to arrest him if they could.

“He was subsequently picked up in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State through surveillance and conveyed to the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Commission for interrogation.” the statement said.

