The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of Sirajo Jaja, the Accountant General (AG) of Bauchi State for alleged N70 billion fraud.

The anti-graft spokesman in a statement made available to newsmen, Dele Oyewale said Jaja was arrested in Abuja on Wednesday, March 19, alongside Aliyu Abubakar of Jasfad Resources Enterprise, an unlicensed Bureau de Change (BDC) operator and Sunusi Ibrahim Sambo, a Point of Sale (PoS) operator.

According to the commission, they were arrested in connection with investigations of money laundering, diversion of public funds, and misappropriation to the tune of N70 billion.

EFCC noted that investigations showed that cash withdrawals of N59 billion had been made through various bank accounts opened and operated by the Accountant General on behalf of the state government.

The money was allegedly moved to Abubakar and Sambo, who in turn made cash payments to party agents and associates of the governor.

The BDC operator, Abubakar, earlier jumped bail and has now been re-arrested.

Meanwhile, the Commission is investigating the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, regarding the matter

