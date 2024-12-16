EFCC Arrests 792 Suspects In Single-Day Raid

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, announced its largest single-day operation against cryptocurrency and romance scam networks, arresting 792 suspects in Lagos.

According to the anti-graft agency, the operation targeted a seven-storey building in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Announcing the arrest, the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the building was being used by foreign nationals to train Nigerians in carrying out romance and cryptocurrency scams.

Among the arrested suspects were 114 Chinese nationals, 40 Filipinos, two Khazartans, one Pakistani, and one Indonesian.

These foreign suspects allegedly created fake profiles and provided their Nigerian collaborators with tools to target victims.

Uwujaren explained that the scammers primarily targeted victims from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

They used desktop computers and mobile devices to engage victims in romantic conversations and fraudulent investment discussions on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram.

The EFCC also disclosed that over 500 Nigerian SIM cards and numerous high-end desktop computers were recovered during the operation.

Victims were often directed to a fraudulent online investment platform called www.yooto.com, where activation fees started at $35.

Uwujaren emphasized that the suspects are being held in custody with valid remand warrants and will be arraigned soon.

