EFCC Arrests 7 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Benin City

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has arrested seven suspected Internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State. Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in Internetrelated fraud.

“Items recovered from them include one Lexus car, laptops and phones. “The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

