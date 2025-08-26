EFCC Arrests 7 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In A’Ibom

The Economic and Finan- cial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested seven suspected Internet fraudsters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the Commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, said that the arrest followed actionable intelligence received on the activi- ties of the suspects.

“Operatives of the Commission, Uyo Zonal Directorate, arrested seven suspected Internet fraudsters in an early hour sting operation at Uyeh Heaven and Ayam Estates, on Ring Road 3 in Uyo, the State Capital,” Oyewale said. He said that items recovered from the suspects include five lap- tops, 10 mobile phones, and one iPad. Oyewale said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.