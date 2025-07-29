EFCC Arrests 7 Chinese, 4 Nigerians For Suspected Illegal Mining

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested eleven suspected illegal miners for engaging in mining activities without requisite licences.

They were arrested at Emem-Asuk community, Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

A statement made available to journalists in Uyo by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, reads: “The suspects are seven Chinese identified as: Yang Chaobao, 32, Zhong Dun Yi , 33, Cheng Jiang , 35, Zhong Dun Long , 37, Pan Peiming , 33, Lai Yip – ing, 37 and Zhu Lekun, 35.

“Their Nigerian accomplices are: David Israel, 18, Jonah Bartholomew Jim, 24, Samuel Samuel Timothy, 20, and a female translator named Comfort Gabriel Ajaga, 23.”

He said the suspects were operating two illegal mining sites at Eastern Obolo Local Government Area where they were arrested whilst setting up mining equipment at a second location.

They were already engaged in illegal mining ac – tivities at their first location where they were mining ilmenite locally called ‘black sand’ He added:

“During questioning, the only female among the suspects said her only connection to the illegal miners was her proficiency in speaking ‘mandarin’, a widely spoken language in China.