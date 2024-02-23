EFCC Arrests 48 KWASU Students, 2 Others For Alleged Cybercrime in Kwara

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 48 students of the Kwara State University, KWASU, and two residents of Malete for offences bordering on Internet fraud.

The arrest, according to a statement by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, is sequel to credible intelligence over the rising trend of yahoo-yahoo business in the state, especially on campuses. “In its bid to free the state of corruption and other nefarious activities of ‘yahoo-yahoo boys’, the EFCC swung into action.

Upon discrete investigations, operatives of the Commission closed up on the suspects and got them arrested in their various hideouts after days of surveillance on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. “The suspects are Idris Yekini, Ayantola Segun, Adeshina Taheeb, Mustapha Alamin, Usman Harun, Oladimeji Oseni, Qudus Temitope, Adewunmi Israel, Lukman Uthman, Alamin Ibitoye, Usman Sadiq, Musbau Waris, Ibrahim Oluwatosin,

Oladele Israel and Rafiu Ashimu. “Also arrested are Aransiola Oluwaseun, Akolade Adetola Toheeb, Joseph Samuel, Adewuyi Quadri, Adebayo Olamilekan, Ogunride Gabriel, Abolaji Ismail, Ogundele Samuel Ejiro, Musa Ali Olawale, Isah Oluwatumishe, Abdullahi Abdulmajib, Abdul- ralman Abubakar, Olaosebikan Martins, Mazeed Ayomide, Oy- eniyi Michael, Moses Bright, Oladipo Victor, Shehu Abduga- far, Abdulmalik Khalid Timileyin,

Muhammad Nabil, Adebayo Qudus and Owoeye Adeyanju. “Others are Abdulwaheed Zakariyah, Olaleye Gbenga, Victor Kayode, Samad Olarewaju, Raheem Ayomide, Ismail Abdulbasit, Oluyedun Khalid, Mos- hood Lawal, Utman Abayomi and Aransiola Joshua, while the two residents of Malete are Babalola Razaq and Godwin Ouna Ejika.