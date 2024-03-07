EFCC Arrests 48 Alleged Internet Fraudsters, Herbalist In Lokoja

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters and a herbalist for offences bordering on conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

A statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of the anti-graft agency, said they were arrested upon credible intelligence on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at various locations in Lokoja, The herbalist, believed to be a spiritual godfather of the alleged internet fraudsters, was arrested with various charms.

Items recovered from them include 10 exotic cars, two motorcycles, 11 laptops, 83 mobile phones and charms.

The suspects, all males, between the ages of 17 and 34, the statement added, would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.