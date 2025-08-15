EFCC Arrests 47 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Edo

The operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The anti-graft agency made this disclosure in its official X handle on Friday, noting that a pump-action rifle and live cartridges were recovered from one of them.

The statement read, “Their arrest on Friday, August 15, 2025, followed credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

“Other items recovered from them include six vehicles, mobile phones and laptop computers.

“They will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.”