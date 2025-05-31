EFCC Arrests 43 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Nasarawa

Share

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime across the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of forty-three (43) individuals suspected of engaging in internet-related fraud.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the development followed the operation conducted on Friday in the Toto area of Nasarawa State.

Announcing the development via its official X handle, the anti-graft agency disclosed that the arrests of the suspects followed credible intelligence.

The EFCC further highlighted that the suspects were apprehended as part of a coordinated operation targeting a syndicate allegedly involved in various online fraudulent activities.

READ ALSO:

According to the Commission, a wide range of electronic devices and tools believed to be proceeds or instruments of cybercrime were seized during the raid.

Recovered items include 64 mobile phones, featuring premium brands such as iPhones and Samsung smartphones, along with one iPad, four laptop computers, and five motorcycles.

“Their arrest followed actionable intelligence which linked them to fraudulent internet activities,” the EFCC stated.

The anti-graft agency confirmed that investigations are currently ongoing to determine the full scope of the suspects’ involvement in cybercrime networks.

Upon conclusion of the probe, the suspects will face formal charges in court.

This development underscores the EFCC’s sustained efforts to combat cybercrime in Nigeria and protect citizens from the growing threat of internet fraud.

Share