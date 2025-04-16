EFCC Arrests 40 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Niger

Share

Forty suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Bida Local Government Area and Minna, the Niger State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent internet activities.

In a statement released by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Dele Oyewale, and made available to newsmen, the EFCC disclosed that items recovered from the suspects included three cars, eight power generating sets, one Hisense air conditioner, two power stabilizers, 10 motorcycles, eight laptop computers, four Bluetooth speakers, and 60 Android phones.

Also recovered were fetish items, including three calabashes adorned with feathers, traditionally made soap and sponge, a bottle of hot drink, 20 cowries, a waist bead, and four ladies’ underwear.

The statement added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

