April 17, 2025
EFCC Arrests 40 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Niger

Forty suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in Bida local government area and Minna the Niger State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that they were arrested following credible intelligence that linked them to suspected fraudulent internet activities.

In a statement by Head, Media & Publicity of the Commission, Dele Oyewale , made available to newsmen, items recovered from them include three cars, eight power generating sets, one Hisense air conditioner, two power stabilizers, 10 motorcycles, eight laptop computers, four Bluetooth speakers and 60 android phones.

Also recovered were fetish items that included three calabashes, adorned with feathers, traditionally made soap and sponge, a bottle of hot drink, 20 cowries, a waist bead and four lady’s underwear.

