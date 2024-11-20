New Telegraph

November 20, 2024
EFCC Arrests 35 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Directorate, has arrested 35 suspected internet fraudsters in Abia State.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation in Aba, Abia State, on Wednesday, November 20

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects, comprising 34 males and one female, were apprehended in an early morning raid.

EFCC disclosed their names as Emmanuel James, Ukaomo Jefferson, Felix Onyema, Daniel Chimaobi, Chukwuemeka John, and Prince Ogbonna.

Others are: Charles Daniel, Emmanuel Igboanugo, Eric Uke, Emmanuel Ogechukwu, Chibuike Prosper, Obi Victor, Emmanuel Onwuchekwa, Price Kingsley, Uchechi Awo, Chinonso Callistus.

Edward Wisdom, Ejiogu Justice, Precious Edward, Moses Meshael, Kalu Victor, Ujoatu Goodluck, Ikeh Sochima, Obinna Prosper, Onyekachi Christian, Christopher Chris, Precious Smart, Clinton Ifeanyi, Daniel Obuzoma, Chukwuebuka Promise, Cjay Ekeamaka, Ejiogu Price, David Favour, Okechukwu Emmanuel, and Nwigwe Joy.

Items recovered from the suspects include 48 sophisticated mobile phones, nine laptops, three exotic cars, a wristwatch, and an international passport.

The EFCC stated that the arrests were part of its ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime and internet fraud in the region.

Investigations into the suspects’ activities are ongoing, and those found culpable will face prosecution.

