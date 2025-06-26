EFCC Arrests 34 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ekiti

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested thirty-four (34) suspected internet fraudsters in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

According to a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the Commission, the suspects were apprehended in the early hours of Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Iworoko and Ijado areas of Ado-Ekiti following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

Items recovered from the suspects include eleven exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones, and incriminating documents, among others.

Oyewale stated that the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.