EFCC Arrests 28 Suspected Yahoo Boys In Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 28 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The arrests followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to cybercrime activities across the state capital. The suspects were picked at Tanke, University Road, Oshin, and Agbabiaka areas. During the sting operation, seven exotic cars, including a latest model Toyota Corolla and a Lexus, two motorcycles, as well as expensive phones and laptops believed to be tools of the suspects’ illicit trade were recovered from them. The suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the ongoing investigations.