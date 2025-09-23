New Telegraph

September 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. EFCC Arrests 28…

EFCC Arrests 28 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The arrests followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to cybercrime activities across the state. They were picked up in Tanke, University Road, Oshin, and Agbabiaka areas of the metropolis.

During the sting operation, the EFCC recovered seven exotic cars, including a latest model Toyota Corolla and a Lexus, two motorcycles, as well as expensive phones and laptops believed to be tools of the suspects’ illicit trade.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Benue Assembly Passes Public Complaints, Anti-Corruption Commissions Bills Into Law
Read Next

Angolan President João Lourenço Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize