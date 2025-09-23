EFCC Arrests 28 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The arrests followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to cybercrime activities across the state. They were picked up in Tanke, University Road, Oshin, and Agbabiaka areas of the metropolis.

During the sting operation, the EFCC recovered seven exotic cars, including a latest model Toyota Corolla and a Lexus, two motorcycles, as well as expensive phones and laptops believed to be tools of the suspects’ illicit trade.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.